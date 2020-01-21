A ribbon cutting will be held for the ceremonial opening of Creekside Elementary School Sunday at 2 p.m., but teachers and students will have already acclimated themselves to the new facility as their first official day there is Wednesday.
The 49th school building to open in the Williamson County Schools district, Creekside is located at 4239 Gosey Hill Road. Its name comes from a waterway known as Toon Creek that is near the site.
Creekside Elementary actually opened at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, with students attending Oak View Elementary on Henpeck Lane as final construction on the new building lasted through the fall and into winter.
It’s one of several WCS construction projects that are either nearing completion, ongoing or soon to start. Below are updates on other buildings in progress, according to the newsletter of WCS, InFocus.
Central East Middle School
By the time Tuesday night’s WCS Board of Education meeting is over, the district’s 50th school to be completed should have a name.
Board members are to vote on one of three names submitted by the WCS naming committee — Oak View, Oakstead or Legacy. The expected completion date is June 28, with teachers and students moving in in August for the 2020-21 school year.
The contractor is in the process of widening the roadway in front of the school.
Workers are laying brick on the building exterior of several areas. Concrete slabs are set on the first floor and nearly completed on the second floor. All mechanical, electrical and plumbing has been set under the slabs and is continuing to be set in the walls and ceiling. Work on the interior walls is also continuing.
Roof work has begun in certain areas of the school.
Page Middle School
Page Middle’s phase one project is complete, and the new building is being used by students and staff. There is still some site work in the front parking lot that will be addressed.
Phase two of the project has received the notice to proceed. The contractor has materials onsite to build temporary walls around the construction zone. Teachers and students have been moved to the new building, and the existing building will be demolished. Expected completion date is sometime in March 2021.
Brentwood High
Final designs are being reviewed for the third phase of the Brentwood High administration and guidance building addition. If approved, the project will be advertised for bid in February.
“This will be a new face to Brentwood High School at its main entrance,” WCS Superintendent Jason Golden explained at last week’s board work session, adding it’s an approximately $3 million project.
The tentative completion date for the project is June 2021.
Franklin High
The existing structures are being demolished to make way for a new athletic building. Workers have started a building pad for the athletic expansion, as well as underground plumbing.
The building’s substantial completion date is scheduled for Sept. 30, but concessions and restrooms will be ready start of the 2020 football season
Independence High
The 22-classroom addition to Independence High is nearing completion.
In fact, the district received the certificate of occupancy last week, and teachers have begun moving in along with furniture. Students will start in the addition Monday.
Though the weather has had an impact, the landscaping and sod around the building are nearly finished. Flooring is complete throughout the building, and the classroom floors are being waxed.
Lockers have been installed; exterior handrails have been painted; and a ramp has been installed at the northeast end of the building.
Mechanical, electrical and plumbing work is 98% complete.
The addition’s substantial completion date is scheduled for Feb. 6.
Page High
Phase Two of the Page High construction project received the notice to proceed Jan. 6.
Fences are being placed around the construction zone. Bus traffic loading and drop-off have been addressed. The concrete medians in the parking lot have been removed to follow the parking plan.
Completion on that is expected in April 2021.
There will also be a pedestrian crosswalk between Page high and middle schools installed on Arno Road, according to Kevin Fortney, director of WCS Facilities and Construction
“We’ve found a way to do that with a traffic control device and a regular traffic light, and a crosswalk with many, many warning signs,” he said at the work session. “It will be a push-button type where the pedestrian walks up to the pole, pushes the button, which gives oncoming traffic a red light and the pedestrian the OK to walk. Our engineers are working on that now.
“Arno is a very busy highway, so it will be a major traffic control device.”
Sunset Middle
Designs for Sunset Middle’s auditorium have been approved and submitted to the town of Nolensville for review. The goal is to bid the project in early February.
