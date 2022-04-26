Below is a questionnaire from WCS District 10 school board candidate Ali Adair:
Do you have children in the WCS district?
Yes, I have a total of 3 children Two daughters recently graduated from Franklin High School, Classes of 2020 and 2021, and my son is a student at Hunters Bend
Have you ever held or run for public office? If so, when and where and which public office?
No, I have not previously run for public office or held a public office.
Why did you choose to run for a seat on the WCS school board?
Over the course of the last several years, I have continued to hear that District 10 parents did not feel like they were being listened to by their representative on the board. It is important that everyone feels heard even if we don’t always come to the same conclusion. Since I was a product of WCS, had a mother that retired from teaching in WCS and returned so my children could attend WCS, I feel like I have the ability to view issues from different angles and will be able to provide a positive impact to WCS.
What are your qualifications to become a member of the WCS school board?
I have served in several different volunteer capacities on different boards. I have also served in various WCS schools from a volunteer to PTO board member. I have two children that have special learning needs and have worked with different professionals in WCS to ensure they received the help they needed. Either myself or one of my children have attended every WCS school in District 10. I believe that my training and career as a healthcare executive have provided me with the skillset to review complex financial and operational situations and to work as a team member to develop optimal solutions.
What are the biggest issues facing WCS?
1) Support for our teachers — As we have heard recently, morale among WCS teachers is low. Teachers play a vital role in our schools and our community. It is important to find responsible solutions to the financial burdens while also providing the needed support. My job as a healthcare operations executive provides me with a skillset to review complex financial issues and analyze programs to address them.
2) Parental Engagement and Involvement — WCS has historically received significant support from parents. The community working together is what has strengthened our school system. Finding ways to get parents back involved in schools and supporting the school community is important. I believe that parental support — to the school community and teachers — should be encouraged as parent volunteers can perform valuable tasks that help teachers and schools excel.
3) Budget and Growth — Williamson County continues to grow and with growth comes new students. This brings several challenges from rezoning (which can be difficult on students — I was the product of rezoning from Franklin High School to Centennial High School my sophomore year) to the increased cost of building schools. My firsthand knowledge of all aspects of WCS along with my training and career have provided me with the ability to review complex financial and operational situations and work in a team environment to develop optimal solutions.
If elected, how do you hope to make a difference on the school board and in the lives of students, teachers and other stakeholders?
I have the skillset and ability to listen, problem solve and develop solutions. I understand that not every situation is the same — that public education is a complicated weave of many different stories — and all must be handled with care. I will bring a listening ear, integrity and be a team player on the board.
Anything else you’d like to add?
Each child, each parent, each teacher, and each family has a unique story and each of these unique stories deserves to be heard, respected and represented. Each story matters and each child is uniquely made with different skill sets. Each child faces different hurdles — but all are created with immense value. We all have the right to be respected and to be heard. I will listen to those who don’t feel heard and work to ensure Williamson County is the best place for our children to receive an education.
I look forward to being able to represent the citizens of District 10 and would ask for your vote in early voting through April 28 or Election Day on May 3.
For more information on Ali Aldair, click on the link below or visit her Facebook page at @adairforschoolboard.
