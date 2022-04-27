Below is a questionnaire from WCS District 12 school board candidate Jamie Lima:
Do you have children in the WCS district?
Yes
Have you ever held or run for public office? If so, when and where and which public office?
No
Why did you choose to run for a seat on the WCS school board?
While preparing our oldest child to enter Kindergarten, my wife and I became aware of the toxic curriculum in our schools. That is when we realized I needed to become more than a father and a businessman. I needed to become an advocate for children and parents of Williamson County. What’s the most effective way to do that? To defend and protect the way of life that makes Franklin so special. Step up to the frontline of defense for our families. Become the next District 12 School Board representative.
What are your qualifications to become a member of the WCS school board?
The most fundamental qualifications of all, are being a parent and taxpayer in Williamson County. Professionally speaking, owning and managing a multimillion dollar business has more than adequately prepared me for being an effective member of the school board. I’ve achieved great success in my career through listening to people, and satisfying their needs with high quality products. When it comes to standing up for parents, children, and teachers, as well as securing the best curricula for our schools, I will do the same. I will listen to and work to satisfy the needs of District 12 families and taxpayers, representing their voices on the School Board.
What are the biggest issues facing WCS?
The harmful curricula that was forced into our schools is traumatizing children: it’s not age-appropriate, sexually explicit, and Anti-American. Parents and teachers’ voices have been ignored by the board — they’re pulling children out of school and teachers are quitting their jobs here in record numbers. The Board of Education has stripped parents of their fundamental right to make medical decisions for their children.
If elected, how do you hope to make a difference on the school board and in the lives of students, teachers and other stakeholders?
Parent/teacher/board relations are at an all-time low. Back in 2016, the District 12 representative said, “the biggest concern I’ve heard from people is that they want to be sure that they have a voice in WCSB decisions.” Yet, as Board Chairman, she’s quick to gavel parents into silence at School Board meetings. The Chairman can extend the one-minute time limit. I will start there. Stakeholders need more than one minute to speak if they are to participate in critical decisions affecting WCS. I will also lead a reboot of the district’s “Let’s Talk Schools” sessions. Parents, teachers, and taxpayers must be able to sit down with the Board and administrative staff to constructively discuss issues.
On curriculum: we all know it’s wrong to teach small children — or any children — that one race is superior to another. No one should feel guilt, anguish, or distress because of their race. America is not fundamentally or irredeemably racist. I was stunned to discover these elements are woven into our current curriculum: Wit & Wisdom.
Do you know that this dubiously adopted material is not age-appropriate for children? That our superintendent acknowledged it includes “dark” “frightening” and “violent” themes? That it’s taught to K-5th grade children for over nine weeks? Williamson County Schools have a long-standing reputation for being the best. Wit & Wisdom is not the best for our children, and I’m going to fix that.
Last but not least, the School Board overstepped their bounds of authority in mandating masks. These choices should remain solely between a parent and their child. I will be a strong parental voice to stand up to board members with agendas to mandate medical decisions — be they masks or vaccines.
Anything else you’d like to add?
This election is a turning point. Whatever Williamson County decides will shape the direction of the entire state for the foreseeable future. The lives of taxpayers who may not have children or grandchildren in WCS will be directly affected by what’s being taught to this generation, as they are the future voting pool who will determine how our county will be run. It’s crucially important that every eligible voter gets to the polls [for early voting, April 13-28, or Election Day on May 3], to stand up for what’s right. Not just for the sake of our children, but for the sake of all of our futures.
For more information on Jamie Lima, click on the link below or visit his Facebook page at votejamielima or Instagram at votelima.
