Williamson County Schools will hold its annual Classified Job Fair Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centennial High School in Franklin.
The district has openings in the areas of food service, maintenance, transportation and child care. Other positions the district is looking to fill include substitute teachers and teacher assistants.
Centennial High School is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.
First day of school for students in first grade through 12th grade will be a half-day Friday, Aug. 6. First full day for kindergarten students is Monday, Aug. 16.
