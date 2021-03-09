Whether students plan to go with traditional learning or use the online format, registration for the Williamson County Schools’ 2021-22 school year will come to an end Tuesday, March 23, at 11:59 p.m.
Families of current WCS students will have until then to submit their registration via Skyward, according to an article in InFocus. Parents will need to log into their Skyward account on a desktop or laptop computer to access the registration forms.
As part of the process, families will be asked to select either traditional or online as the format for their child’s learning environment for the fall semester of the next school year. Online learning was implemented across the district for the 2020-21 school year because of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
After March 23, decisions are final. This will give the district time to determine both staffing and student schedules before the school year begins.
Families can find a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding WCS Online on the district website. Additional information, including an enrollment checklist and instructions, is available on the WCS Enrollment webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.