Williamson County Schools families and community members have additional opportunities to participate in Listen and Learn sessions with Fostering Healthy Solutions Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.
FHS is a consulting firm hired by the Williamson County Board of Education to help the district provide a safe learning environment for all students by creating a culture strategy plan. Founders are Anita Foster-Horne and her son, Shan Foster.
These sessions are for participants to provide feedback. It is not a question and answer session with the Fosters.
During the sessions, the Fosters will be gathering feedback about the district. This is the second round of sessions in the series.
Attendees must register beforehand, and each session is limited to the first 100 people who register. The sessions will be open forums with comments that will be limited to two minutes each.
Each virtual Listen and Learn session will be one hour long and cover the following questions:
- What changes would you like to see implemented for students and why?
- What changes would you like to see implemented for WCS?
You can register for Friday’s session at 4:30 p.m., Saturday’s session at 7:30 a.m. or Saturday’s session at 12 p.m.
Another round of sessions will take place Friday, June 4, at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 5, at 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Registration for those will be through InFocus beginning Tuesday, June 1.
