Schools in both Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District will be closed Thursday as all of Middle Tennessee is under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning in the morning at 4:30.
The National Weather Service is warning of a significant probability of winter weather to arrive during the day Thursday. The current forecast is a winter weather advisory of sleet and snow expected in the morning hours to quickly make road conditions hazardous. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing throughout the day, and there’s a possibility of as much as 3 inches of snow in the forecast.
For WCS, the School Age Child Care program will be closed, and 12-month employees should follow the snow day protocol with the understanding that all school campuses and district offices will be closed, according to an email sent to families and staff. Twelve-month employees who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.
The FSSD schools, offices and the MAC program will all be closed.
“We will continue to monitor the event throughout the day [Thursday] as we make a decision regarding school on Friday,” reads an email from the FSSD.
Each school district has 10 inclement days built into their calendars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.