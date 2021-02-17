Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District will both be closed the rest of the week as the weather forecast calls for more snow and ice overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.
While main roads across Franklin and the rest of the county are generally clear, most secondary roads and neighborhood streets are still hazardous for travel.
For WCS, the closure includes students who are enrolled in WCS Online. The school age child care program will also be closed.
These are the sixth and seventh snow days for the district, which has 10 in it calendar.MAC in FSSD will also be closed.
