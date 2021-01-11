With a forecast of winter precipitation for at least some parts of Williamson County, both Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District will be closed.
This applies to in-person and remote learners and WCS Online students.
School Aged Child Care in WCS will operate on its regular schedule at all locations. FSSD’s MAC will operate on a normal schedule.
The FSSD's MAC will be open at the regular school sites until 5 p.m. and MAC students should bring a lunch. Poplar Grove MAC students need to attend at the holiday site today, located at 1405 Cannon St.
