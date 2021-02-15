Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District will not be holding classes in any fashion on Tuesday and Wednesday this week as a winter storm grips middle Tennessee.
WCS shared Monday that Tuesday and Wednesday classes will be canceled, including any that take place online.
"Due to hazardous travel conditions across our county, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Tuesday, February 16, and Wednesday, February 17," a message from the county reads.
"That means no school for all students including WCS online. The School Age Child Care program will also be closed."
WCS had an off day Monday already on the calendar, which means it did not have to use one of its allotted snow days.
FSSD will also close those days, citing the same concerns. All forms of learning are included.
"FSSD schools and Central Office will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, February 16 and 17," a message from FSSD read. "This includes all in-person, remote and virtual learning. With many roads impassable due to ice and snow, MAC will also be closed both days."
