Williamson County Schools will be closed for at least two more weeks, and district officials are seeking ways to keep students engaged during that time period and any beyond as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an email sent to parents and guardians of WCS students Sunday, the final day of spring break, Superintendent Jason Golden shared steps the district is taking to help students stay abreast of classroom work, such as grade level resources that students can access through their ClassLink accounts.
Golden also pointed out that teacher groups will be working Monday to add to the content currently posted, with specific materials at the elementary grades emphasizing math and English Language Arts; middle school grade level content in math, ELA, science and social studies; plus course-specific content for each high school course offered at the middle and high school levels.
“We will also post ACT preparation materials as part of this,” Golden added. “As these materials are prepared, they will be posted and shared through Google Sites, again accessible through ClassLink.”
Golden also touched on the challenge WCS faces with implementing online learning in a short time. The district launched an online learning program a couple of years ago and currently offers a limited number of online courses, but “we do not have the capability to offer them across the district for every grade, teacher or course,” he said. “In addition, WCS does not have the capacity needed to give all of our 41,000 students a Chromebook or other device over the next few weeks.”
He added that for those students who don’t have access to a device, members of the district’s Technology Department have been preparing Chromebooks and charging cords to make available for those students who need them.
Golden and WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong will give more updates through a Facebook Live session Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
