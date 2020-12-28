Williamson County Schools has promoted a staff accountant and internal auditor to take over the position of assistant superintendent for Budget and Finance.
That position was formerly held by Leslie Holman, a 23-year employee of the district, who is retiring Jan. 9.
Rachel Farmer, who has served in her position with WCS for the past eight years, begins her new role Jan. 10.
“I am so excited to be taking on a new role with Williamson County Schools,” Farmer said through an article in the district's newsletter, InFocus. “I have been blessed to work with so many fantastic employees all over the county and look forward to continuing to grow those relationships and develop new ones with our school board and county commission members. I will continue our tradition of sound fiscal responsibility and conservative budget practices.”
Prior to joining WCS, Farmer worked in corporate accounting for five years and in public accounting for nine years where she focused on auditing local governments and school boards She earned a bachelor’s in accounting from Auburn University.
“Our budget and finance department is recognized for having the highest of standards, and we know Rachel will maintain that excellence,” WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said. “She is well-respected by our school bookkeepers and administrators who she guides and supports as they work through their school budgets.
“She understands the importance of budget transparency for our stakeholders as well as the state and federal laws that govern our operations, and she has the knowledge and skills to work with the county mayor’s office, our school board and the county commission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.