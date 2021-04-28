Stakeholders in the Williamson County Schools district will have several opportunities over the next few weeks to provide input into the development of the district’s culture strategy plan.
District leaders have been working in-person with Fostering Healthy Solutions to review district policies and student handbooks, according to the WCS newsletter, InFocus. WCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Vickie Hall, who is overseeing the process, said she is encouraged by the feedback so far.
“It’s valuable to have experts in their field evaluate our policies and procedures,” Hall said. “The Fosters have already given me guidance and suggestions on how we can improve upon some of our processes.”
Fostering Healthy Solutions is a consulting firm hired by the Williamson County Board of Education to help the district provide a safe learning environment for all students by creating a cultural strategy plan. Founders are Anita Foster-Horne and her son, Shan Foster.
Next steps in data gathering will include a series of surveys that will be sent to families to gather thoughts and feedback. Parents of students in grades 8-12 should be on the lookout for an email on Thursday, April 29. The email will be sent to the parent’s Skyward account and explain the details of a student survey that will be offered. Parent and staff surveys will also be administered May 5.
The next Listen and Learn sessions will take place May 14-15. These public Zoom sessions are open to any WCS stakeholder. Participants are required to register beforehand, and each session is limited to the first 100 people who register. Registration links for the May 14-15 sessions will be released through InFocus on May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.