The Greater Nashville Chinese Association has donated nearly $4,700 to Williamson County Schools libraries for the purpose of purchasing Asian/Pacific Islander books for students, according to InFocus.
The GNCA donated a total of $14,000 to be split between Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County Schools. The portion that WCS received — $4,691.17 — will be split among schools to increase API book collections.
According to the GNCA, the new books will capture the Asian American experience, convey important Asian cultural traditions and spotlight authors of Asian descent. In WCS, 10.97 percent of families identify as Asian and Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with others.
"This is important to our district as we seek to honor all of our students' various heritages," said Laura Kleman, WCS middle schools lead librarian.
The district was presented with the donation May 22 at the Heritage Month Arts Festival in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Month.
