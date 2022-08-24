Students in Williamson County Schools will have access to a new tool in the fight against bullying, one that ensures the identity of a person making a report won’t be revealed.
Beginning today, a new Classlink-based form will allow students to anonymously report bullying or harassment in their schools. The form will ask key questions and be the starting point for gathering important information to help school administrators investigate.
WCS students who believe they have been subjected to or witnessed instances of bullying are encouraged to report that behavior to school personnel.
In addition to the new form, WCS already has several other means available for parents and students to report bullying and harassment. Instances may be reported directly to school staff, teachers or administrators, and the WCS mobile app has a Bullying/Tip Line that may be filled out and submitted.
An updated form is also available on the WCS Anti-Bullying page.
PTO’s, booster clubs instrumental in making WCS ‘a better place’
WCS would not be the district it is without the involvement of parent volunteers.
Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) members help organize events throughout the year, including fall festivals, appreciation days and more. Last year, PTOs and booster clubs around the district raised more than $11 million to help celebrate and support teachers and staff.
For the first time since 2019, PTO presidents, school principals and district administrators met in person Tuesday to discuss the start of the new school year.
"Our PTO volunteers help provide the support our teachers and staff need at the school level," WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said. "Their involvement makes our district a better place, and they're one of the reasons we are so successful. I just want to thank them for their hard work and commitment to making our schools great."
For more information about your PTO and to join, visit your school's website, hover over "Resources" at the top of the screen and click "PTO."
WCS district’s College Fair to bring a new twist
Mark your calendars, because the annual WCS College Fair is just around the corner. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the yearly event will have a new twist.
The College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department is teaming up with high school counselors to host a comprehensive Industry Night and College Fair at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center. Industry Night aims to help WCS high school students learn more about career possibilities from industry professionals in the area, while the College Fair gives students an opportunity to hear from university representatives.
More than 100 colleges and universities from around the country are currently scheduled to be at the College Fair. A full list of attendees will be available closer to the date of the fair.
Are you a local business wanting to get involved? The CCTE department is looking for organizations to set up booths and engage with thousands of students during the evening.
Businesses interested in hosting a booth at the event should register online by Thursday, Sept. 1. There is no cost to participate.
Industry Night will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the lower part of the Ag Expo Center. The College Fair will begin at 5:30 and run until 7:30 in the upper part of the arena.
For more information about Industry Night, email CCTE Special Projects Manager Kris Schneider. For more information about the College Fair, email WCS Secondary Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell.
The Ag Expo Center is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
