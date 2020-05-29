Williamson County Schools' Athletic Department shared its nominees for the 2020 WillCo Awards.
The ceremony this year won't be in person, rather shared in a virtual ceremony with WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines and 104.5 The Zone radio personality Tate Mathews sharing the winners.
The WillCos are set virtually for June 16 at 7 p.m.
Below are the nominees:
Girls Basketball
- Grace Baird, Nolensville
- Parker Leftwich, Nolensville
- Amelia Osgood, Brentwood
- Delaney Trushel, Brentwood
Boys Basketball
- Bill Eads, Fairview
- Rex Gainer, Ravenwood
- Reed Kemp, Franklin
- John Windley, Brentwood
Girls Bowling
- Molly Austin, Brentwood
- Sarah Garrett, Page
- Maddie Ludwig, Franklin
- Jadyn Miller, Independence
Boys Bowling
- Drake Austin, Brentwood
- Dawson Conder, Nolensville
- Edward Lee, Ravenwood
- Frankie Negron, Centennial
Girls Cross Country
- Alyssa Andrea, Fairview
- Msgana Araya, Ravenwood
- Kaitlyn Vanderkolk, Brentwood
- Leigh Walters, Page
Boys Cross Country
- Matthew Andrea, Fairview
- Brent Dassow, Centennial
- Evan Guzman, Franklin
- Kevin Vanderkolk, Brentwood
Football, Defense
- Tim Coutras, Nolensville
- Myles Dawson, Ravenwood
- Jaylen Herrud, Summit
- Xiere Howard, Brentwood
Football, Offense
- Cade Granzow, Brentwood
- Andrew Mason, Ravenwood
- Destin Wade, Summit
- Cade Walker, Page
Football, Player of the Year
- Tim Coutras, Nolensville
- Brian Garcia, Ravenwood
- Keaten Wade, Summit
- Cade Walker, Page
Girls Golf
- Izzy Griggs, Franklin
- Shelly Jang, Ravenwood
- Gigi Powers, Brentwood
- Taylor Qualls, Independence
Boys Golf
- Nolan Griggs, Brentwood
- Jack Morris, Franklin
- Jack Wilcox, Franklin
- Clayton Williams, Fairview
Girls Soccer
- Victoria Case, Ravenwood
- Kate Devine, Brentwood
- Sydney Weinstein, Page
- Trystan Wepking, Nolensville
Volleyball
- Piper Drazek, Brentwood
- Shaye Eggleston, Brentwood
- Lauren Starcke, Nolensville
- Avery Young, Nolensville
Girls Wrestling
- Skylar Bixby, Independence
- Makaylee Catlett, Independence
- Annalise Dodson, Franklin
- Taylor Sullivan, Independence
Boys Wrestling
- Alex Abels, Centennial
- Riley Bennett, Fairview
- Skylar Coffey, Brentwood
- Johnny Mac Feldhacker, Brentwood
Cheerleader
- Ashton Carteaux, Ravenwood
- Vivian Gust, Independence
- Erin Holder, Page
- Mackenzee Kirby, Summit
Dance
- Kailey Craig, Brentwood
- Emily Fleming, Centennial
- E.D. Tisano, Ravenwood
Media Student
- Justin Kuddar, Summit
- Joe Mina, Page
- Reed Sellers, Franklin
- Gabe Thieman, Independence
