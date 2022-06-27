Ten of the 15 candidates vying for seats on the Williamson County Board of Education are scheduled to participate in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Williamson County Tuesday evening at 6.
The forum, the first such organized public event leading to the Aug. 4 election that features school board candidates for Williamson County Schools, will be via Zoom.
The 2022 school board race is comprised of candidates representing odd-numbered districts. This is the first year in which candidates had to declare a party affiliation, and several came through a primary held in early May. A forum that included Democrats and Republicans was held before the primary.
“The reason we decided to have a forum now was so the independent candidates would have the opportunity to answer questions,” said Peg McCree, one of the forum organizers from the League of Women Voters.
Scheduled to participate are Republican Dan Cash and independent Tiffany Eccles from District 2; Democrat Bob Britton and independent Del Wright from District 4; Republican Jay Galbreath, independent Kristi Bidinger and independent Deborah Pace from District 6; and Republican Eric Welch, Democrat Jennifer Haile and independent William “Doc” Holladay from District 10.
Republican Josh Brown from District 4 is not available. In District 8, Donna Clements declined and, therefore, kept independent Ken Chilton from being able to participate due to the League’s policy of needing at least two candidates from each district. The same is true for District 12, where Republican Drason Beasley’s decision to not take part left out independent Nancy Garrett.
Candidates were sent seven questions to consider, with each expected to answer at least three during the forum. Among the topics candidates will address are charter schools, the pandemic impact and the new funding formula for school districts.
The forum will be moderated by Lynn Webb, assistant dean at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and on the faculty of The Center for Patient and Professional Advocacy. He will be assisted by Marilyn Webb, a retired school administrator for Williamson County Schools. She continues to serve the school district in interim administrative positions.
More details and a Zoom link to the forum can be found on the Facebook page for the League of Women Voters of Williamson County.
