On a resolution put forth near the tail end of a special-called meeting of the Williamson County Board of Education Thursday night, members voted 8-4 to extend the current mask mandate of elementary schools in the Williamson County Schools district to also include middle and high schools.
Jennifer Aprea, who represents District 5, presented the resolution after the board had earlier voted to approve another resolution from WCS Superintendent Jason Golden regarding remote learning and a policy on COVID-19 sick leave for employees in an effort to mitigate the impact COVID-19 has on education. Aprea’s resolution led to rather lengthy discussion that turned heated at times, but in the end was passed by eight yay votes.
In a special-called meeting on Aug. 10, before a boisterous and unruly crowd that packed the inside of the auditorium of the Williamson County Administrative Complex as well as the parking lot outside, the school board voted 7-3 to mandate the wearing of masks in all elementary schools in the WCS district. Just a few days later, however, Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order that would give parents the option to not comply with the mandate.
That option to not comply with the mask mandate will also apply to middle and high schools in the district.
“Allowing for the opt-out the governor has required, we’ve noticed in elementary levels that only about 27 percent have opted out, which means that we now have a majority of students and staff in the buildings wearing masks and protecting one another,” Aprea said as she summarized her resolution.
“[This is also acknowledging that the quarantine guidelines state that if two people in contact are wearing a mask, then they don’t have to quarantine, so that allows for more students and staff to stay on campus and we can extend that up to middle and high school. [It is] also acknowledging the fact that in sixth grade there are plenty of 11-year-olds who don’t have access to a vaccine and we want to make sure they have that opportunity to be protected.
“I’ve heard from so many families who expect us to put this mitigation in place.”
In addition to Aprea, those voting for the resolution were Eliot Mitchell (District 3), Brad Fiscus (District 4), Candy Emerson (District 8), Rick Wimberly (District 9), Eric Welch (District 10), KC Haugh (District 11) and Nancy Garrett (District 12). Voting against were Angela Durham (District 1), Dan Cash (District 2), Jay Galbreath (District 6) and Sheila Cleveland (District 7).
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.