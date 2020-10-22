The College, Career and Technical Education department from Williamson County Schools is looking for businesses to participate in this year’s Career Quest.
This year's Career Quest event, which aims to inform eighth grade students in WCS and Franklin Special School District about career opportunities, is going virtual and will take place in late January.
"We recognize there are specific workforce needs for Williamson County and Middle Tennessee," WCS Career Coordinator and Strategic Partnership Liaison Paula Chilton said through InFocus. "We are taking an active role to introduce students to career opportunities and other emerging careers by offering more career education within our curriculum."
Businesses interested in being a part of this year's virtual Career Quest should fill out a registration form by Nov. 1. Contact Chilton for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.