Dozens of high school students in the Williamson County Schools district have earned national recognition from the College Board.
The four National Recognition Programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — award academic honors to underrepresented students.
"These students earned this recognition because of their academic achievements in school," said Brentwood High principal Kevin Keidel. "They've accomplished these milestones during an immensely demanding period of their high school careers. We couldn't be more delighted to share this great news."
Students apply for the program when they are in their sophomore or junior year. To earn an award, students must take eligible PSAT or Advanced Placement (AP) exams and are only eligible if they score in the top 10 percent within their state on the PSAT exams or if they score a 3 or higher on two or more AP exams.
At the time of submitting the application, students must also have at least a 3.5 GPA.
