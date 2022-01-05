The Class of 2021 from Williamson County Schools has the highest percentage of students in the state to earn a 21 or higher on the ACT, as announced by the Tennessee Department of Education in December.
Seventy-seven percent of students met the state's overall ACT composite benchmark, according to an article from InFocus. Not only that, but WCS is one of only 17 districts in Tennessee to have 100 percent of graduating students take the ACT exam.
"Members of the Class of 2021 should be celebrated for their accomplishments on the ACT," WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said. "While they should have tested during the spring of their junior year, the pandemic postponed that opportunity until the fall of their senior year. The fact that this group persevered through those disadvantages, along with all the other pandemic-related instructional challenges, is nothing short of impressive."
Students also outscored their peers across the state. The Class of 2021 has an average ACT composite of 24.9, while the state's average is 19.1.
One of the goals of the Board of Education’s Strategic Plan is to prepare students for the future and to achieve a target of 90 percent of graduating students who earn an ACT composite of 21 or higher.
“The district continues to work toward achieving that lofty goal,” Golden said. “We’re applying a district-wide, intentional approach, with an ACT coordinator serving all schools, as one means of accomplishing that.”
To learn more about the Strategic Plan, visit the WCS website.
For more information about State ACT data, visit the TDOE website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.