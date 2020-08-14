Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be quarantined and working from home the next several days.
Golden attended Thursday night’s Williamson County Board of Education work session remotely while most of the board members were physically together for the first time since March.
He mentioned that he was quarantining at home after having been in contact with a family member who had the coronavirus. Golden was tested, and results came back positive.
WCS, which posted the information about Golden to its Facebook page Friday, is scheduled to let families know by Friday evening whether learning will continue as it has for the past week or will change to a scenario in which all students return to campus.
“We will announce sometime [Friday] afternoon or evening where we will go starting on Aug. 24,” Golden said during the work session.
