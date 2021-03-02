Williamson County Schools will hold its annual district-wide career fair Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Brentwood High/Middle complex.
The district is looking to hire teachers at schools across the county. Contracts will be offered the day of the event, and a hiring bonus of $2,000 will be given for hard-to-fill positions. Those interested in attending are asked to dress professionally and bring their resume.
"Williamson County schools is a growing and high-achieving school district that provides great pay and benefits along with numerous professional development opportunities for employees to grow in their profession," WCS recruiter David Harries said recently.
This event will take place outside in the parking lot that connects Brentwood High and Brentwood Middle. It will be held outdoors and adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local safety guidelines.
The Brentwood Schools complex is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.
