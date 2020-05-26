Williamson County Schools' annual WillCo Awards may not be held at the The Factory this year, but the show will still go on.
Athletic Director Darrin Joines said in the Home Page's Comeback Conversation Tuesday that the awards show will have a video premiere June 15, with he and 104.5 The Zone radio personality Tate Mathews hosting.
"It's our version of the ESPYs," Joines said. "What we decided to do along with Tate Mathews, Tate does a lot locally for athletics as well, he and I are actually going to host a virtual WillCos. We won't have any audience there, no athletes there, but this week, we're actually going to start naming the finalists for the sports that actually finished the year."
This will include sports like football, basketball, girls soccer, volleyball, cross country, wrestling, golf and bowling.
Spring sports like baseball, softball, boys soccer and track and field will not be included due to seasons not being held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information, including those up for awards, will be announced soon, per Joines, via WCS' various communication outlets.
"The virtual WillCos, it will be the first time virtually, and hopefully the last time," Joines said.
Watch the full Comeback Conversation with Joines below:
