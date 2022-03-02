Williamson County Schools has released its schedule for student graduations from the district’s 11 high schools, including its lone virtual high school.
According to InFocus, commencement ceremonies get underway Thursday, May 26, as both Franklin High and Independence High hold their graduations at their football stadiums at 7 p.m. Brentwood, Ravenwood and the new Vanguard Virtual School will be held Saturday, May 28. All others occur on Friday, May 27.
The Williamson County Board of Education voted to extend the graduation window at its February meeting to allow some schools to have their ceremony earlier than initially planned. The dates, times and locations for all 11 high schools can be found by clicking here.
Updates include plans for new schools
To help get students moving toward completion of high school and life that follows, WCS says it has been staying busy making improvements and expansions to school buildings throughout the county, as well as a number of other updates.
Included in these activities are plans for construction of new schools as well — south area elementary school at 1724 Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill; east area elementary school at 6286 Cox Road near Triune to include enough space for a middle school as well; and a middle school off Split Log Road on the same property as Jordan Elementary.
Click here for a complete construction update and photos.
