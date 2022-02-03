A Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot early Thursday morning.
WCSO announced the incident in a Facebook post at 4:18 a.m., adding that the deputy, identified in an email by Sheriff Dusty Rhoades as WCSO Deputy Chandler Rowe, is "expected to be ok."
According to that post, the deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop on Pinewood Road, but they said that the unidentified driver refused to stop his car.
"We are still gathering information about what happened next," the post reads.
According to Sheriff Rhoades, Deputy Rowe was shot in the shoulder and was transported and released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The driver of the car that the deputy attempted to stop was also injured after his car crashed near Old Pinewood Road at Daugherty-Capley Road, but details about his condition were also not available.
WCSO said that the man, who is now in custody, is believed to be from Lyles, Tenn., but no further information about the incident has been made public.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
