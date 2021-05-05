The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has opened an criminal investigation on a Bethesda Elementary School teacher.
WCSO announced the investigation into Alfred Amore, a literacy coach who is referred to as Al Amore on the school’s staff directory, in a news release.
WCSO said that a tip was received about “questionable online activity."
Bethesda Elementary School is in Thompson's Station.
“This case is still under investigation, but at this time, no evidence of abuse of children has been uncovered and there has not been any evidence to suggest that Mr. Amore engaged in any illegal or questionable behavior at school or with any Williamson County students,” the release reads.
According to that release, Williamson County School officials placed Amore on leave pending the completion of the investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.