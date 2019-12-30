The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch and is searching for a suspect in a Thanksgiving Day assault on a teenager in the College Grove area, according to a release.
The victim says a man was standing in the road holding his leg and she stopped her vehicle to ask if he needed help. He told her he was injured and needed to go to the hospital, but when the victim offered to let him use her cell phone, the man tried to pull the victim out of her vehicle. She managed to speed away.
In the release, WCSO describes the suspect as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s with average height and a thin build and with yellow teeth.
The victim says the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, dirty blue jeans and work boots. He was last seen running northbound near Owen Hill Road where the assault allegedly occurred.
If you believe you know this man or have any information about him, contact WCSO Detective Chris Shoap by email at chris.shoap@williamsoncounty-tn.gov. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. You may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
