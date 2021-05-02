The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Carothers Parkway south of Cool Springs Boulevard on Wednesday, May 5.
The checkpoint will take place from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. on the Cinco De Mayo holiday, and according to Tennessee state law, law enforcement agencies are required to publicly announce checkpoints prior to their implementation.
