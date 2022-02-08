We Rock the Spectrum Kids’ Gym held its official grand opening Friday, Feb. 4 with as many people as the facility could handle.
The new children’s play place at 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. in Franklin invited kids to ride, climb, jump on and swing from every piece of play equipment it has to offer in its specially designed, sensory environment at $16 per child.
Steven Komarnitsky officially opened the international franchise’s Franklin location to bring the brand’s broad inclusivity to the Nashville area so that children with special needs like autism spectrum disorders can have as much fun as their peers.
The grand opening provided lots of space for kids to run from attraction to attraction with parents in tow, yet the sheer number of patrons still led Komarnitsky to doubt his own space.
“I feel like it’s too small to be honest,” Komarnitsky said. “Just look: the facility is so crowded.”
Nevertheless, many kids gravitated toward more fun activities because of how many other kids they saw having fun. Upon entering the facility, their eyes are immediately drawn toward what appears to be a jungle of kids running to and fro beyond the kiosk at which parents pay to check their kids into the space. This open foyers' walls are lined with all manner of interactive toys. For the sake of the grand opening, staff at the front desk were also allowing parents to enter into a raffle.
To the right from the kiosk is also a more tame play environment in which kids can play with a train set, giant blocks, fuzzy balls and cars large enough for toddlers to scoot around on them. It also included a reading nook.
“I’m speechless, and that’s rare for me,” Komarnitsky said of the success of the opening. “I feel very blessed and proud that we were able to do this not only for us — for our family — but for the families of Williamson County.”
The sensory gym factors the autism spectrum into its all-inclusive array of activities throughout its fine motor skills area and toddler area, even including a calming room for those who get overstimulated. The women’s room even features an adult-size changing table.
Komarnitsky and his wife, Samantha, take these things seriously as parents of a son named Nash with ASD themselves. Nash was eight years old when they originally told Home Page about their then-forthcoming announcement regarding the business’s opening as well as the franchise’s nonprofit, My Brother Rocks the Spectrum, which raises money for families in need of WRTS amenities and services.
