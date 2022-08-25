It's almost time for week two of the Williamson County high school football season, but we have one more piece of news from week one.
After an exciting opening slate, several athletes stood out as potential Players of the Week. And after opening up the vote to the public, Centennial running back Taner Lee walked away the winner with over 35% of the vote.
The junior ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Centennial to a 38-28 over Overton on the road.
This week, the Cougars will be welcoming Lincoln County on Friday night.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Nolensville receiver Chance Fitzgerald, CPA running back Crews Law, Page running back Max Collins, and GCA multi-hyphenate Kyle Davidson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.