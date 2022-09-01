Week three of the Williamson County high school football season is almost here, but it's time to reveal the winner of the week two Player of the Week poll.
We opened up the vote to the public with five nominees chosen for their stellar performances, and for the second week in a row a Centennial player is taking home the honor.
Quarterback Brendan Jones is this week's winner with over 66% of the vote.
The senior went 14-17 for 227 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Lincoln County last week.
The Cougars will be taking on Independence at home on Friday night in our Game of the Week this week.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Nolensville quarterback Coby Walton, Ravenwood running back Carter Pace, Franklin Road Academy receiver Ty Clark, and Brentwood Academy running back Deuce Scott.
