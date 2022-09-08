Week four of the Williamson County high school football season is almost here, but it's time to reveal the winner of the week three Player of the Week poll.
We opened up the vote to the public with five nominees chosen for their top tier performances from a weather-delayed weekend of football.
Independence running back Tre' Hartwell is this week's winner with 59% of the vote.
The senior carried the ball 19 times for 155 yards and a game-winning 77-yard touchdown with seven minutes to play to lead the Eagles to a 17-14 win at Centennial.
Independence will be hosting Pope John Paul II and high-profile quarterback Kenny Minchey this week.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Nolensville receiver Dylan Northcutt, FRA running back Ty Clark III, Fairview running back Layden Grant, and Brentwood Academy running back Deuce Scott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.