After three days of voting, it's time to reveal the winner of the week 7 Williamson Medical Center Player of the Week poll.
This week's race wasn't as close as last week's was, as one candidate received the majority of votes.
Brentwood wide receiver Matthew Manning earned the title with 61% of the vote.
The junior caught 10 passes for 108 yards and the game-tying touchdown that forced overtime in the final minutes of regulation. The Bruins went on to beat Independence 24-23 in an overtime thriller.
This week, Brentwood (5-2) will be heading to Franklin (0-7) on Friday at 7 p.m. for another district outing.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Nolensville's Taylor Wein, Centennial's Taner Lee, Ravenwood's Carter Pace, and CPA's London Humphreys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.