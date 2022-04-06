Two high schools in the Williamson County Schools district will be presenting their spring musicals this weekend.
Franklin High School will feature a production of Footloose with 7 p.m. shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as one at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The popular high-energy dance show zooms in on Ren McCormack as he tries to find his place in a town that outlaws dancing. Featuring loads of fun music that propel a heartfelt story, Footloose is a show you don't want to miss, per a press release.
Tickets for the performances may be purchased online and cost $10 per person and $8 per student or teacher. Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.
Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.
At Ravenwood High, the school’s theater department will be bringing a performance of Matilda the Musical Thursday through Monday at 7 each night
Matilda is an intelligent young girl who happens to have psychokinetic powers. Follow along as she tries to survive her first term at school while dealing with the mean headmistress Miss Trunchbull.
Tickets for the show may be purchased online or at the door. Adult tickets cost $15 each, and student tickets cost $12.
Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.
