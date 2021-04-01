While there is still considerable caution being taken regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, folks are beginning to find more places to go and more things to do than this time last year.
Many churches will welcome in-person congregations on Easter Sunday, and there should also be an ample number of egg hunts in what looks to be some gorgeous weather for the next few days.
The weekend also holds other opportunities for getting out of the house — just remember to be safe.
Military collectors event
Where: Cool Springs Marriott
When: Friday, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thousands of military artifacts will be on display as the Tennessee Military Collectors Association hosts its annual spring event. According to TMCA President Jimmy Howell, more than 300 tables filled with historical military items, along with a collection of military vehicles from World War II (weather permitting), will be spaced apart inside and outside the hotel, providing a healthier viewing environment for history buffs and collectors.
Admission is $5, with free admission for ROTC and Scout members in uniform and for children under 15 (when accompanied by a parent). The Cool Springs Marriott is located at 700 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin. Social distancing, face masks covering nose and mouth, and temperature checks will be required.
Guinness World Record event
Where: Plaza Mariachi Music City, 3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
When: Friday, 11 a.m.
Grace Good, a Brentwood native and graduate of Centennial High School, will be breaking a Guinness World Record for “Most Hula Hoops while Balancing on a Rolling Globe” in celebration of American Circus Day that has occurred every year on April 3 since 1793. After attending MTSU for a time, she "ran away from college" to join the circus.
Good began performing on the streets of Nashville as a busker, but was discovered by Beyond Wings Circus and her entertainment career took off. She performs and produces the weekly circus shows at Nashville's Plaza Mariachi and has completed two tours, including touring internationally with Cirque Dreams.
Weekend movies
Where: Franklin Theatre
When: Friday and Saturday, various times
As the Franklin Theatre gradually reopens its doors after being closed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, movies on the big screen will be among its highlights. Film fans will find a favorite from the late 1980s with Steel Magnolias, about a group of women in a small town in the South who form a special bond. The extensive lineup of stars includes Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine and Julia Roberts, among others. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, both at 7 p.m.
A Saturday matinee at 2 will pay homage to the Easter bunny with the showing of “Hop,” a live-action/computer-animated film for the whole family. Beneath Easter Island, in a giant factory that manufactures the world's Easter candy, the popular rabbit is preparing to pass the mantle to his son, E.B. … and the story hops on from there.
Rabies clinics
Where: Centennial High School, Westwood Elementary School
When: Saturday, 1-3 p.m.
A series of community rabies clinics hosted by the Williamson County Animal Center begins Saturday at a couple of locations. Clinics are open to the public and staffed by local veterinary clinics. Rabies shots are $10 per pet. You’re asked to bring exact cash or a check for payment. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.
In addition, the Friends of WCAC will offer free microchips at the Westwood Elementary clinic in Fairview. Ensuing clinic weekends are April 10, April 17 and April 24. The state of Tennessee requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be current on rabies vaccinations.
