The beat is fast-moving, but flexible, and offers a wide range of coverage, from high-level business reporting to local business openings and closings. This includes daily stories for web and intermittent print pieces for the twice-yearly Guide to Williamson County.
DAILY duties would include writing one news item — typically either one in time for an afternoon newsletter or one to be ready for the morning newsletter and other duties as assigned by editors.
WEEKLY duties would include compiling and sending one weekly business newsletter while working on enterprise stories and other duties as assigned.
LONG-TERM duties include cultivating your beat — working to build sources and knowledge about companies, people, real estate and other duties as assigned.
Please send a resume, clips and a cover letter to [email protected].
Deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2021.
