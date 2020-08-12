The news just hasn't slowed down since the beginning of March. But even when our reporters cannot be there in person, they're there — watching the Zoom meetings, calling your public officials, letting you know when the party buses have vacated the general area.
Sometimes we're there, with masks on, making sure you see what happens on election night or on the first day of school.
When we started our membership campaign in the spring, we were honored by how many community members reached out to tell us they valued what we do.
We wanted to show you what our readers said when we launched our campaign.
Home Page Community member Doug Anderson said: "I think the Home Page do a great job and I appreciate the local news ... especially when it saves me the time of having to go to all the school board and city commissioner meetings!"
Another member Carol McDaniel wrote: "I am happy to support your business and have looked to your issues for local news for some time. Keep up the good work to keep us informed."
Gloria Jenkins told us: "I read it every morning with my coffee."
When readers like Gloria, Doug and Carol join us as members, they show us — and their community — that they care about what happens in Williamson County. Just like they're there for us, our reporters and editors will be there to check in on what's going on in the county. We hope you'll click here to join the Home Page Community today.
