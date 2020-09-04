The deadline for the Wesley Financial Group Scholarship Program is quickly approaching.
All eligible and interested applicants are urged to apply by the deadline on Sept. 17, at 11:59 p.m. in order to be considered.
Wesley Financial Group LLC, formed in 2011, is a leader in helping clients cancel their misleading timeshare agreements and walk away from related debt. The company is providing five scholarships valued at $2,000 each to college and university students in the U.S. that have lost a parent or are on their own with financial strain.
Wesley Financial Group founder and CEO Chuck McDowell knows how difficult it is for many post-secondary students in the current economic climate, with tuitions rising and student debt hitting record levels. He also knows that finances can be especially tough for single-parent households, as McDowell himself experienced this after losing his wife and mother of his two boys. He was raised by a single mother himself and knows first-hand the barriers that come with a single income.
“This is personal for me and I’m so glad our company can give back to those in need," McDowell said.
All applicants are asked to write a 500-word essay detailing their chosen path of study and future career goals and how a scholarship would help them succeed. They can also include how they are helping others through any volunteer efforts. Applicants must also submit proof of enrollment. Applications will be reviewed by a committee that will make the final selections.
To learn more and to apply for this opportunity, visit: wesleyfinancialgroupscholarship.com.
