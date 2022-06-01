Westhaven Golf Club recently welcomed four new hospitality leaders to the organization, including a new director of food and beverage, executive chef, assistant director of food and beverage and member experience specialist, per a release.
Additionally, a longtime staff member was promoted to chef de cuisine to round out the new hospitality leadership team.
“We continuously look for ways to provide outstanding experiences at Westhaven Golf Club, and this extends far beyond meticulous care of the golf course,” said Westhaven Golf Club General Manager and PGA Master Professional Mark Lammi. “Hiring exceptional talent is key to ensuring we deliver on our high standards and offer our membership the very best, including a first-class food and beverage experience and unparalleled services.
"We are proud of our new hospitality team members; they have already demonstrated their creativity, kindness, and commitment to excellence, and we look forward to seeing how they will strengthen the club going forward.”
The new additions to Westhaven Golf Club’s hospitality leadership team are:
Karol Gajda, Director of Food and Beverage
Gajda joined Westhaven Golf Club in January 2022. He oversees all food and beverage operations for the club, including associate training, menu development, procurement and the overall elevation of the club’s culinary experience.
Gajda most recently served as the director of food and beverage at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev. Prior to moving to Las Vegas in 2019, Gajda served as general manager at several high-profile restaurants, including Halls Chophouse in Charleston, S.C. and Kona Grill in Richmond, Va. He has more than 23 years of food and beverage experience, with more than eight years working with Morton’s, the Steakhouse in management positions.
Manlio Melloni, Executive Chef
Melloni joined Westhaven Golf Club in May 2022 after serving as executive sous chef at Culaccino, a popular Italian restaurant in Franklin that opened in 2020. Westhaven says Melloni will work closely with Gajda to "develop talent, generate organizational strategies and create extraordinary menu offerings."
Prior to moving to Franklin, Manlio spent time at the Red Tavern in Chico, Calif., and Osteria Tulia in Naples, Fla., as well as multiple other high-profile restaurants. Manlio says he developed his culinary skills by learning from generations of family cooks during his childhood in Costa Rica and by attending Le Cordon Bleu, the iconic culinary school known for teaching French haute cuisine. Manlio brings 12 years of experience in high-end, high-volume restaurant experience to Westhaven Golf Club, says the release.
Ken’ya Frazier, Chef de Cuisine
A member of Westhaven Golf Club’s food and beverage team since 2020, Frazier was promoted to chef de cuisine in May 2022. Frazier’s move into this role comes after proving his skills in menu development and creative cooking. As chef de cuisine, Frazier will support Executive Chef Melloni with sourcing and selecting products, developing new menu items and assisting senior leaders with daily management of the team.
Frazier is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University.
Nick Swanson, Assistant Director of Food and Beverage
Nick Swanson joined Westhaven Golf Club in May 2022 after spending nine years at TPC Summerlin, where he held the positions of back wait, server, banquet captain and expeditor, as well as assisting in the tennis center and pool service.
As assistant director of food and beverage at Westhaven Golf Club, Swanson will focus on the service experience in the dining room, event execution, and beverage management.
Kevin Sumner, Member Experience Specialist
Kevin Sumner joined Westhaven Golf Club in May 2022 to serve in the new position of member experience specialist. Sumner will focus on elevating service levels in all departments at the club.
His responsibilities will include amenity presentation, assistance with daily facility maintenance needs and introducing new staff members to the Westhaven Way service program, a custom program Westhaven says is focused on delivering elevated service to create lasting relationships and memories at Westhaven Golf Club.
Sumner moved to Franklin from Orange County, Calif., where he held senior leadership positions with luxury retailers, including Nordstrom and Posh, a high-end clothier on Fashion Island in Newport Beach. Additionally, Sumner founded 1 Eighty Apparel Group, which produces faith-based lifestyle apparel.
For more information on Westhaven Golf Club, visit www.golfwesthaven.com or call 615-224-2990.
