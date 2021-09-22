Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin says it will reopen to member play on Friday, Sept. 24, following a five-month greens renovation and enhancement project.
Open since 2009, Westhaven Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course was originally designed by Arthur Hills, Steve Forrest and Associates. This summer’s renovation included the redesign of six new greens, a newly designed practice putting green and a conversion of all putting surfaces to TifEagle Bermudagrass.
Golf course architect and former Augusta National Superintendent Billy Fuller oversaw the green complex redesign project. Phase II of the project will take place next summer when five green complexes will be redesigned and renovated.
Westhaven Golf Club says it is celebrating the course’s reopening with a series of events and tournaments, including the Tom Skube Memorial Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26.
On May 13, 2021, Tom Skube, the Vice President of Single-Family Development at Southern Land Company (the developer of Westhaven and Westhaven Golf Club), passed away at the age of 49. Skube was actively involved in the golf course renovation planning and approval process. The Memorial Tournament, as well as a weekend raffle, will serve as fundraisers for the Skube children’s college savings fund that was established after his passing.
“I am very pleased with the results of our first phase,” said Westhaven Golf Club General Manager Mark Lammi, PGA Master Professional. “Billy Fuller’s new green complex designs will both excite the more skilled players and give the higher handicap golfers better playability.
"Southern Land’s commitment to a full conversion of putting surfaces to TifEagle Bermudagrass will give us one of the most complete golf experiences in the Southeast. The opportunity to honor Tom Skube and his impact on this project is also very special to me. He was one of the most wonderful, humble, and caring gentlemen I have ever had the pleasure of working with, and we are proud to support his children this way.”
For more information on Westhaven Golf Club, visit www.golfwesthaven.com or call (615) 224-2990.
