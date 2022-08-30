Country music artist Phil Vassar will be the headline performer for the 11th annual Porchfest music festival at Westhaven Saturday, Oct. 1.
The festival is held through a partnership between Southern Land Company (SLC), a national award-winning real estate developer, and The Westhaven Foundation, an area nonprofit.
Vassar, a renowned country music songwriter and performer, built his career writing songs with other famed musicians like Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw and Jo Dee Messina. Vassar’s vocal talent and piano-playing skills have also earned him 10 No. 1 singles and more than 25 Top 40 hits, including “When I Love You,” “Just Another Day in Paradise,” and “Carlene.”
With an opening performance by local Americana folk-rock band People on the Porch, Vassar’s upcoming musical appearance is sure to bring a lively concert full of his classic, soulful talent to the conclusion of this year’s festival.
Porchfest is an annual community music festival that invites Westhaven residents and the local community to enjoy live music performed by various artists and groups on the front porches of homes and various parks throughout Westhaven, ending with the headliner performance near the lake at Magli Green Park in Westhaven’s Village Center. Proceeds from ticket sales to the evening concert benefit The Westhaven Foundation.
General admission tickets to the evening performance include open lawn seating with access to beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase. Chairs for the lawn area will be provided.
The VIP experience gives attendees ages 21 and over exclusive access to the Coal Town Public House to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, porch access, two complimentary cocktails from a private bar area, and an exclusive front stage viewing area.
Additionally, VIP guests will be entered in a giveaway that will gift five winners with an exclusive Porchfest gift package valued at more than $1,000, and includes a $500 donation to the charity of the winner’s choice, gift cards to various Westhaven Village Center shops, a framed and signed commemorative poster, and Porchfest-branded merchandise.
General admission tickets for an evening with Phil Vassar are on sale for $60 until Aug. 31, and $65 starting Sept. 1. VIP experience tickets are on sale for $195. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
For more information on Westhaven’s 11th annual Porchfest, visit www.westhavenporchfest.org
