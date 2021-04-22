A new free outdoor market is slated to make its debut on Mother's Day weekend at Westhaven in Franklin.
The Franklin Makers Market will offer a curated selection of local merchants set up on the lakefront from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 8 at the Magli Green at Town Center Park in Westhaven.
Food and beverage will be onsite with items for purchase. Bring your ID if you wish to buy alcoholic beverages.
A release says the market will have a wide range of handcrafted home goods, art, stationary, clothing and health and beauty products.
Masks will be required for admittance. For more information visit FranklinMakersMarket.com.
