Something seemed odd when the Tennessee Titans communications department notified reporters that head coach Mike Vrabel’s Sunday media availability was pushed back and hour and changed from in-person to over Zoom.
But the reasoning was clear once Vrabel addressed reporters, stating he was tested twice for COVID-19, and both tests came back positive.
“I woke up this morning and I had a sore throat, little bit of an earache so I went and got tested at the facility,” said Vrabel, who told reporters during OTAs that he had been vaccinated. “I remained in my car until the results were in that I tested positive for COVID.
“…As of now, I will be in quarantine, following the protocols and try to do my best to help the football team while I am here. I am very confident in my football team and the coaching staff, our organization, and no matter what the situation is, we will handle it and we will make every decision that is in the best interest of our football team and the players.”
Vrabel, who said he immediately went into quarantine, will not be allowed at the Titans’ team facility for 10 days, or until he has two negative COVD tests in a 48-hour period, according to NFL protocol.
While Vrabel didn’t directly state who would run the Titans’ practices in his absence, he did mention that he was “comfortable” with special teams coach Craig Auckerman filling in for him in the interim. Both inside linebacker coach Jim Haslett and senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz had head coaching experience.
“I am sure I will be involved in the Zoom squad meetings,” Vrabel said. “…There is a lot of guys that we can lean on in that capacity, but right now I am going to work through a lot of those things. We don’t go out on to the practice field until [Monday]. Today, my focus was on the corrections on the film and watching that, and also the health of our football team and some of the roster things Jon (Robinson) and I have talked through.”
This isn’t Tennessee’s first run-in with COVID. Last year, the Titans had the largest outbreak in the NFL and were fined $350,000 for their troubles. It’s not currently known if any other Titans coaches of players have tested positive. Vrabel said more details on that should be known on Monday.
As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost 34-3 to the Titans on Saturday and had two joint practices with them on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, are reportedly waiting on the results of their contract tracing. Head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady were both in close quarters with Vrabel during the joint practices.
Per NFL protocol, high-risk close contacts will have to immediately quarantine and cannot re-enter the team facility for 10 days. Those who are not vaccinated, must quarantine immediately until they receiver a negative PCR test. They must be tested daily after that. For vaccinated individuals, they are not required to quarantine but they must be tested daily for three straight days.
