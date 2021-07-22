Do you ever get your neighbor’s mail or packages or do they get yours? Sometimes, it may just be an oversight by the mail carrier or delivery person. However, if it happens often or if visitors seem to have difficulty locating your home you may want to spruce up your house numbers. After all, telling someone to turn by the “big tree” might not be the best description of which home is yours!
Are your house numbers visible from the street? Can they be seen at night? Are they old, faded or hanging crooked? Are numbers missing from the address sequence? One of the most popular tips for improving curb appeal is to give your front door a fresh coat of paint. Another easy way to add some visual interest to the front of your home is to add or update your house numbers. Having your house number prominently displayed will not only help your guests or delivery drivers find your home, but also help emergency personnel find your home if you ever need them!
There are many options to choose from and they can be as simple or as elaborate as you like depending on your home’s exterior style. Vinyl or metal numbers could easily be added to an area near your front door or even attached directly to the door. If you like craft projects you could add your house numbers to the front of a window box of flowers, make a fancy plaque out of wood or metal or paint the numbers on a large rock! If a craft project is not your thing, there are plenty of sign, plaque or marker options that can be ordered including solar-powered items that are visible at night. Some may also choose to have house and mailbox digit font styles coordinate with each other for a more cohesive look.
Most home improvement stores and hardware stores have a section for letters, numbers and some kits for this purpose. A quick internet search will provide more ideas for inspiration. Just be sure your numbers are large enough to be seen from the road. Adding or updating your house numbers can be a simple, inexpensive and creative way to improve your home’s curb appeal this summer and will also serve you well the next time someone needs to find your home!
.... You've Got A Friend in Real Estate"
Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265
Brentview Realty 615.373.2814
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.