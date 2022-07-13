Food trucks are a fan favorite, especially in the summer.
In Brentwood, there are over 40 trucks currently approved for operation in the city. Everything from ice cream and shaved ice to pizza or barbecue is available to Brentwood residents. For anyone looking to rent a truck or apply for a license to run your business in Brentwood, here’s what you need to know.
Booking a food truck
Food trucks are allowed in all commercial zones in the city. For any other location, including residential zones and service institution zones—such as churches and schools—a truck must be used at an event and must be approved in advance by the city.
In addition, if you are looking to have a food truck in a public park, you must check in with the Park Board specifically regarding their rules of operation. For all other requests, the city’s Planning and Codes department is here to help.
For a full list of food trucks available to the Brentwood community, click here. For contact information for the city’s Planning and Codes Department, click here.
Operating a food truck
Permits for food trucks must be renewed annually and are valid until Dec. 31 each year according to the city's website. The permit must always be displayed on the vehicle. Vehicles must be specifically designed and constructed to sell the food offered, cannot operate in an area that interferes with any other business or obstructs signage and the sale of alcohol is prohibited except as allowed by Tennessee law.
The annual application/renewal fee is $50, the fine amount for a vehicle operating without a permit is $100, the application for a food truck rally with less than 10 food service vehicles is $50, and for a rally with more than 10 trucks, the application fee is $300.
For more information, click here.
