The Nashville Predators were hit hard by a recent COVID-19 outbreak, announcing that six players and six coaches were placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol on Wednesday.
The group of players includes centers Ryan Johansen (8 goals, 24 points in 27 games), Mikael Granlund (5 goals, 27 points in 28 games) and Michael McCarron (7 games played), plus wingers Philip Tomasino (5 goals, 9 points in 26 games) and Matt Luff (2 games played), and defenseman Ben Harpur (6 games played).
The Predators’ coaches in protocol include head coach John Hynes and assistant coaches Dan Lambert and Todd Richards, plus goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok.
The Predators are still scheduled to host the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.
If that game does indeed happen, assistant Dan Hinote, Nashville’s only bench coach not in the COVD protocol, could assume head coaching duties in the interim. Members of Nashville’s AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, could be used to round out the bench on an emergency basis. The Admirals don’t have a game scheduled on Thursday.
The Predators are now down to eight healthy forwards and seven healthy defensemen. Forward Matt Duchene is still listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Some Admirals players to keep an eye on as potential call ups include Rocco Grimaldi, Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Egor Afanasyev and Cole Schneider.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
