City of Spring Hill
199 Town Center Parkway
Spring Hill, TN 37174
www.springhilltn.org; (931) 486-2252
History
Spring Hill’s first settlers arrived with land grants and until the Civil War, the south county community grew with farms and plantations and the local businesses and tradesmen to support them.
On Nov. 29, 1864, the Battle of Spring Hill was a prelude to the larger Battle of Franklin.
Following the war, the community rebounded, yet remained primarily centered on agriculture for more than a century. That changed in the 1980s, when General Motors announced Spring Hill would be home to its new Saturn manufacturing plant.
The town, which is split between Maury and Williamson counties, had 986 residents in 1980. By 2000, that number had grown to 7,115. Today more than 40,000 people call Spring Hill home.
Government
A nine-member Board of Mayor and Aldermen is the policy-making body. It comprises eight at-large aldermen from four wards elected for four-year staggered terms. The elected mayor serves a four-year term. The board meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of every month in the courtroom at City Hall. The next municipal election is April 11, 2019.
The Williamson County side of the city is split between three county voting districts, 1, 2 and 3, with each district electing two county commissioners and one Williamson County School board representative. The city falls in State Legislative Districts 63 and 65, State Senate District 23, and U.S. Congressional District 7. For more information: www.springhilltn.org; www.maurycounty-tn.gov/; www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/
Departments and services
Law enforcement and crime prevention: The Spring Hill Police Department, located in the lower level of City Hall, provides law enforcement and crime prevention and investigation services. It leads the Citizens’ Police Academy, and manages the local Nixle community alert system. www.springhilltn.org; (931) 486-2252.
Fire Department: The Spring Hill Fire Department has three fire stations and provides firefighting, fire prevention, medical and rescue services. Community programs include fire engine visits and station tours, fire extinguisher training, and free smoke detector battery checks and batter replacement. www.springhilltn.org; (931) 486-3270.
Library: The Spring Hill Public Library is an independent library system that serves as a community resource, gathering place and programming for all ages. For now, it is located at 144 Kedron Pky., but plans are in the works to move it to the Northfield Building near the GM campus. www.springhilltn.org; (931) 486-2932.
Parks & Recreation: A combination of city- and county-owned parks and recreation center provide abundant opportunities for residents. Port Royal Park, the city’s largest, has a splash pad, playground, fields, bike trail, pavilions, amphitheater and is ADA accessible. Evans Park has picnic pavilions, playground and multi-use athletic fields and dog park. Harvey Park has picnic pavilions, a playground and restrooms. The Walnut St. Skate Park welcomes skateboards, inline skates, BMX and freestyle bicycles and non-motorized scooters. www.springhilltn.org; (931) 487-0027. The Longview Recreation Center, 2909 Commonwealth Dr., offers a full range of amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gymnasium, wellness center, racquetball and tennis courts. www.wcparksandrec.com; (615) 302-0971.
Trash and recycling: The city contracts with Waste Management to provide weekly curbside trash pickup, with recyclables collected every other week. Visit www.springhilltn.org/483/solid-waste-removal for details on pickup schedules and details.
Top employers
• General Motors
• Wal-Mart
