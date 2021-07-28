Officials with Whataburger have announced that by 2022’s conclusion, eight of the burger-and-fry-focused fast-food eateries will be open in the Nashville area, joining a sister operation that will be operational this fall in Hermitage.
According to a release, the nine Whataburgers could yield more than 1,500 jobs for the chain, which typically generates sales of about $2.8 billion annually.
Previous media reports noted the cities but not the locations and opening dates.
The future eight with their addresses and opening dates are as follows:
• 1131 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, early 2022
• 1835 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, mid-2022
• 450 TN-109, Lebanon, mid-2022
• 1715 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, mid-2022
• 400 Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna, mid-2022
• 621 S. Cumberland St., Lebanon, mid-2022
• 11190 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, late 2022
• 2606-2608 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, late 2022
The Hermitage Whataburger (the building for which is under construction) will have an address of 5055 Old Hickory Blvd., with operating partner Eric Lund to oversee it.
“We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors here in Hermitage, and we’ve felt every bit of their hospitality,” Whataburger Director of Operations John Barideaux said in the release. “I have to extend an especially big thanks to the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Whataburger into the community.”
Once opened, Tennessee will join Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas as states with the popular brand. Whataburger ranks among the nation’s top 10 burger-and-fry-focused fast-food chains in terms of sales.
Founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Whataburger employs about 48,000 workers at roughly 850 locations — recognized for their orange-and-white-striped A-frame buildings. Most of the stores are company owned but more than 125 are franchised (according to Franchise Times), with the locations opened 24 hours per day seven days a week.
Of note, Whataburger has been seen on King of the Hill, Friday Night Lights and Netflix documentary Cheer.
In the 1960s-1970s, Nashville offered at least one Whataburger, located on Nolensville Road near the long-defunct Cinema South. Memphis was home to at least one location, too.
In addition five Whataburgers are planned for the greater Memphis area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.