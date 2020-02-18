In case you were wondering if a Tennessee lawmaker could make us laugh or cringe more than the photo of Kent Calfee of Kingston drinking from a chocolate syrup bottle while waiting for Gov. Lee’s recent State of the State address to begin, the answer is a resounding YES.
When one particular Tennessee legislator wants to get the attention of the national press, he attacks the press or quotes a source in ways that make him look foolish. State Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough recently announced his plan to introduce a resolution to officially label both CNN and The Washington Post as “fake news.”
I’m not sure why Huss gave a pass to The New York Times, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, and all other news sources that Donald Trump dismisses as “fake news” whenever their reporting is not to his liking.
Peeling The Onion
One irony of Van Huss crying “fake news” is that in 2018 he embarrassed himself by seeking to make a point by seriously quoting an article from The Onion. The Onion is a widely known fictional news and humor website. It’s truly fake news. Everyone knows that. Well, apparently not everyone.
A Revealing Resolution
I read House Joint Resolution 779 in its entirety and it focuses on comments by a Washington Post editor in October and a Nov. 24 comment by a CNN host. In his two-page resolution Huss is clearly enamored with the words “cult, cultist, and cult-like." I’m not sure why Van Huss has waited several months to vent about random comments made in October and November of last year. Maybe he’s been catching up on his reading after the holidays.
Van Huss concludes his resolution with “BE IT RESOLVED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ONE HUNDRED ELEVENTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, THE SENATE CONCURRING, that the State of Tennessee recognizes CNN and The Washington Post as fake news and part of the media wing of the Democratic Party.”
Is It Fake Because It’s Critical?
I have a question for Mr. Van Huss. Is my column here “fake news” because it is critical, although every item is well-documented? If CNN and The Washington Post are “fake news” and “part of the media wing of the Democratic Party,” I’m curious what you consider Fox News to be. What’s your stance on Rush Limbaugh, Breitbart, and Alex Jones?
Mr. Van Huss, if you think I’m calling you out on this become I’m “one of those liberal left-wing Democrats,” you are mistaken. I’m a longtime registered Republican. I’ve accepted that all media outlets are biased to some degree because they are run by humans who employ other humans, and humans can never be completely objective about anything. So, if you’re going to question the reliability and integrity of the press, then at least be honest enough to include the ones you read, watch and listen to.
Is This What Van Huss Wants?
Earlier this month the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, requested that the nation’s Supreme Court shut down ABS-CBN, the country’s largest broadcast television network. During his campaign and following his election in 2016 Duterte has regularly voiced his disdain for the network. The network has been critical of some of Duterte’s policies and his dictatorial style of leadership since becoming President. The Philippines is supposedly a democracy that upholds freedom of the press. However, to Duterte, the Filipino press is an enemy and an obstacle to his agenda.
Donald Trump not only has made “fake news” one of his defensive and offensive mantras, he has on multiple occasions referred to the media as “the enemy of the people.” Trump is not the first person to deploy the term. It was used by Stalin, Mao and the Nazis. At a rally on Sept. 6, 2018, Trump said to the crowd, "I mean, you look at the Washington Post or The New York Times, I can never get a good story.” Then Trump went further with, “Is it subversion? Is it treason?”
Fake news. Enemy of the people. Treason. Where is this heading?
The Final Shocker
Here’s another irony, more stunning than any rant about “fake news” coming from a straight-faced quoter of The Onion — Micah Van Huss, the individual who wishes to undermine the freedom of the press with his completely biased resolution is…wait for it…the chairman of the Constitutional Protections subcommittee.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.
